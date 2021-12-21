Del. Jason Buckel, top-ranking Republican in House of Delegates, facing harassment charges

The top-ranking Republican in the Maryland House of Delegates, Del. Jason Buckel, is facing two charges of criminal harassment, after his estranged wife’s boyfriend alleged the delegate spent months sending him aggressive messages online, according to court records.

Buckel, who represents Allegany County, could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning. He’s been the House minority leader, responsible for leading the Republican strategy in the House, since April.

Buckel has been charged with one count of harassment as a course of conduct and one count of harassment by means of electronic communications, according to a statement of charges filed by the Maryland State Police in Allegany County District Court. Both charges are misdemeanors.

In those court documents, a man detailed an ongoing pattern of Facebook messages sent from the delegate, warning him to stay away from the delegate’s wife and child.

The man who applied for charges wrote that Buckel “started to threaten and harass me through [Facebook Messenger] even after being told to stop.”

The man wrote that he began speaking with Buckel’s wife in late 2020, and she told him that her marriage was ending and she planned to move out. Months later in the spring of 2021, she moved to an apartment and the messages from Buckel began, the man wrote in his application for charges.

Over the next several months, the man said Buckel sent him more than 20 messages, including “You’ve made the wrong enemy here [expletive] and you’re going to regret it. I guarantee you” and “You have really opened a can of worms for yourself [expletive]. Keep digging that hole.”

Other messages included: “How afraid of me are you? Don’t ever be around my son again or I will bury you” and “You’ll be lucky to have a job at the grocery store much less a pension by the end of the year. And those close to you? Hahaha.”

By late September, the man said he wrote to Buckel that he would file complaints with the Maryland Bar and the House of Delegates in hopes of getting the messages to stop. When the messages didn’t stop, the man wrote that he’d file criminal charges, as well.

The messages continued into October, November and December. The man wrote in his application for charges on Dec. 14: “I find these messages to be threatening, alarming and harassing and even after being told to stop he would not.”

Buckel, in addition to being an elected politician, is a lawyer based in Cumberland with the firm Buckel, Levasseur & Pillai.

The Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office asked the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office to appoint a special prosecutor for the case. Officials with Frederick County could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning. The General Assembly has a joint ethics committee that can confidentially investigate allegations of wrongdoing or ethical violations by delegates and senators.