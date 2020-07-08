Del Monte Foods, Inc. Recognized as R&D Team of the Year by Food Processing Magazine

Innovative efforts set Del Monte Foods, Inc. apart for creativity and agility in a rapidly changing market

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been recognized as Food Processing Magazine's Research and Development (R&D) Team of the Year. Each year, Food Processing Magazine nominates food or beverage companies across three size categories for innovative product development. Food Processing Magazine readers voted for Del Monte's R&D team to win in the large company category (more than $1 billion in sales) in the publication's 10th annual online poll.

As consumer needs have changed rapidly, Del Monte Foods has continued to adapt products to fit into consumers' lives. The R&D team has championed this work by embarking on a more agile approach to innovation — through iterative learning, quicker consumer testing, and earlier feedback. Using this start-up mentality, as well as an integration of R&D and Marketing teams, Del Monte has enhanced its speed to market and growth outside existing product categories. This has led to the release of more than fifty new products in the past two years, including award-winning consumer favorites, such as Del Monte Fruit & Oats ™, Veggieful™ Veggie Bowls, Contadina Pizzettas™, and the Fruit Crunch Parfait™.

"We are extremely proud to see the hard work of our R&D team recognized by Food Processing Magazine this year," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer who leads both the Marketing and R&D teams at Del Monte Foods. "There's been a tremendous amount of product innovation coming out of Del Monte Foods recently due to the creativity and agility of our R&D team."

A family-favorite for generations, Del Monte Foods continues to innovate, creating not only delicious, but nutritious products that fit into every lifestyle and budget. As Del Monte evolves its offerings, the brand expects to see more products come to market that will drive excitement from consumers across the nation.

"We are creating a culture of innovation at Del Monte Foods led by the industry-leading product development efforts of our R&D organization — a team that is passionate about helping us reinvigorate our great family of brands," said Greg Longstreet, President and Chief Executive Officer at Del Monte Foods.

About Del Monte Foods Inc.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®.

Del Monte Foods Inc. has a legacy of innovation and providing accessible nutrition to the American public, making it an iconic brand for over a century. In recent years, Del Monte Foods Inc. has been innovating from within, leveraging its history as one of the original plant-based food companies, and using its size and structure to transform and expand its product portfolio.

Del Monte Foods Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.