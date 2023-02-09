Del Monte Pacific (SGX:D03) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Del Monte Pacific (SGX:D03) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Del Monte Pacific:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$284m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, Del Monte Pacific has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Del Monte Pacific's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Del Monte Pacific.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Del Monte Pacific Tell Us?

Del Monte Pacific is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 203% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 52% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From Del Monte Pacific's ROCE

To sum it up, Del Monte Pacific is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 69% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Del Monte Pacific does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

