Del Taco expanding Florida locations. 10 things to know about the fast-food restaurant

Del Taco, a restaurant offering both Mexican and American food, is expanding its footprint in Florida.

The company recently announced plans to open a restaurant in Escambia County in Florida's Panhandle.

The chain has 595 restaurants in 17 states, according to its website.

Here are 10 things to know about Del Taco.

How many Florida locations does Del Taco have?

There are eight Florida locations listed in five cities for Del Taco:

Bradenton: two locations: 5415 14th St. W. and 5610 Manatee Ave.

Kissimmee: 5260 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Melbourne: 2936 Sarno Road.

Orlando: Three locations: 12025 Collegiate Way; 3209 E Colonial Drive; and 6855 Grand National Drive.

Santa Rosa Beach: 3582 W. US Highway 98.

What do we know about a Del Taco coming to Escambia County?

A group of developers based in Miami are trying to build Escambia County’s first Del Taco location off Brent Lane, according to the project’s application filed with the county.

The closest current location for the Mexican fast-food chain is a restaurant off U.S. Highway 98 in Walton County.

The project’s developers applied to Escambia County’s Development Review Committee for approval on Dec. 14 and filed a site plans Dec. 18.

What makes Del Taco different?

Del Taco states on its website it is committed to serving customers with the best quality and value for their money, which "originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch."

Del Taco sets itself apart from other Mexican food chains by also serving Western food. This includes not just Westernized tacos, but hamburgers and french fries.

Since 1964, "Del Taco has been serving freshly prepared, craveable food at an unbeatable value. This rare combination is one of the reasons we are the second largest brand in the Mexican Quick-Service Restaurant Industry."

What is on Del Taco's menu?

Not all menu items seen on Del Taco's website are available at every restaurant.

The menu ranges from breakfast items to both Mexican and American fare; 20 items under $2; Kid Loco Meals; and vegetarian and vegan options.

You'll find tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and "fresh house-made guacamole." But you'll also find burgers, fries and crispy chicken.

How much do Del Taco menu items cost?

Menu items and prices may vary by location but here's an idea of how much things cost at Del Taco:

On the under $2 menu:

Snack queso quesadilla: $1.59

3-layer queso nachos: $1.99

Bean and cheese burrito with green sauce: $1.99

New featured items

2 shredded beef birria street tacos with consomé dip: $8.59

Shredded beef birria quesadilla with consomé dip: $6.79

Fiesta packs

Snack taco fiesta pack: $12.09

Kid loco meals

Hamburger or cheeseburger meal: $4.29

Bean and cheese burrito meal: $4.29

Mexican

Stuff quesadilla taco guac'd up: $2.99 with grilled chicken; $3.99 with carne asada steak

Beer battered crispy fish taco: $3.29

The Del Taco: $2.09

Queso loaded nachos: $6.89 with seasoned beef

American

Del cheeseburger: $3.19

3-piece crispy chicken and fries box: $5.09

Carne asada steak fries: $6.09

What's it mean to 'go bold' at Del Taco?

Del Taco regulars know about the not-so-secret words to use at Del Taco: "Go bold."

Ask to go bold and anything you order will also come with crinkle-cut fries and secret sauce, according to Mashed. Yes, anything, from burritos and burgers to shakes.

The company has promoted the phrase on social media, asking customers their favorite "bold" orders.

Going bold does come with a cost. For every item you go bold, it'll cost an extra 39 cents, according to Tasting Table.

More Del Taco menu hacks, secret options

Want in on even more "secret" options at Del Taco, or at least ones not found on the menu? Here are some shared by Enjoy Orange County:

Bun Taco : All taco fixings, but on a hamburger bun.

Stoner Burrito : A bean and cheese burrito with fries, special sauce, and red or green sauce.

Green Bean Machine : An egg and cheese burrito with beans and green sauce.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake : A cookie blended into your shake.

Orange Vanilla Milkshake : A splash of orange Fanta in your vanilla milkshake.

Go Shell-less : You can order any taco or burrito without a shell.

Go Wet: Ask for an extra side of red or green sauce and add on top of your burrito.

Go Beyond: You can switch out the meat on any Del Taco item in favor of Beyond Meat.

Make It Deluxe: This will add an upcharge, but you’ll get lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream added to your item.

Does Del Taco have a rewards program?

Yes. Del Yeah Rewards lets you earn points you can redeem for free food and free rewards.

Del Yeah members get a free iced or free hot coffee every day before 11 a.m. with a purchase, a birthday reward and bonus offers.

Download the app on the App Store and Google Play.

Where was the first Del Taco?

Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson opened the first Del Taco in Yermo, California, in 1964.

It offered a menu that included 19-cent tacos, tostadas, fries and 24-cent cheeseburgers. The restaurant brought in $169 in sales on its first day, the equivalent of 900 tacos.

Forty-four years after opening its first restaurant, Del Taco opened its 500th restaurant in 2008.

Does Del Taco change its menu?

It does. It recently announced these new featured items:

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Del Taco Florida locations. 10 things to know, secret menu