A Delafield man was arrested after he detonated an explosive device in a wooded area, police say

A 54-year-old man detonated an explosive device Feb. 2 in the City of Delafield and was subsequently arrested, the police department announced Wednesday.

A Village of Hartland officer witnessed the explosion from a couple blocks away at about 4:59 p.m. in a wooded area near Palmer and Easy streets. The man was immediately taken into custody, according to police.

Police searched the suspect's residence and found more possible explosives, and briefly evacuated his apartment building until the Milwaukee Police Department's Hazardous Devices Unit determined the items were safe.

There is no ongoing danger to the community, police said. The Delafield Police Department has referred charges of possession of explosives and disorderly conduct to the Waukesha County District Attorney's office.

"This is not usual for this area," said Delafield Police Captain Robert Hagen. "We have no indication that there was a target of either property or person. He just wanted to blow something up."

Assistance was provided by Villages of Hartland and Chenequa police, Oconomowoc Lake Police, Summit Police, Butler Police, and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, City of Milwaukee Police, Lake Country Fire and Rescue and Waukesha Metro Transit.

