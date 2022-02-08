A Delafield man was charged after police say he detonated an explosive device in a nearby wooded area

Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read
Waukesha County Courthouse
Waukesha County Courthouse

A 54-year-old Delafield man is facing five felony charges after police say he detonated an explosive device Feb. 2 in the city of Delafield.

Benedict Thums was charged with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and four counts of possession of improvised explosives, all felonies, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

If convicted of all counts, Thums could face more than 34 years in prison and $65,000 in fines.

RELATED: A Delafield man was arrested after he detonated an explosive device in a wooded area, police say

RELATED: A Hartland man was arrested after police say he told them they 'would either have to shoot him or leave'

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer saw an explosion about 4:59 p.m. in a wooded area near Palmer and Easy streets and drove toward the explosion behind the Country Aire Apartments.

Trying to figure out the cause of the explosion, the officer saw Thums near the apartments and asked him whether he had seen the explosion. Thums told him he had set it off. Initially, he said it was an M-80 firework, although police later determined that wasn't the case.

Thums told officers that he was afraid to take the device apart and just wanted to get rid of it," the complaint said. He taped it up, hoping it would conceal the blast, the complaint said.

Determining that the explosion was large enough to be a public safety concern, police searched Thums' apartment for any signs of additional explosives. They found three cylindrical devices with fuses and immediately evacuated the apartment complex.

Police called the Milwaukee Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit to assist. Detectives determined that the items were improvised explosive devices, and not any type of firework that could be purchased legally. They also discovered a workstation that included materials used in the manufacture of explosive devices, including fuses, explosive or hazardous materials, emptied .22 casings, empty mortar tubes, electrical wiring and an improvised detonating device.

Thums said he had making his own fireworks "just this winter" and said he was just playing around and didn't want to hurt anyone.

Thums is free on $5,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be in court Feb. 11 for a hearing.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Delafield man charged after detonating explosive device

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German bridge crumbles in controlled detonation

    The controlled detonation had to be monitored closely to prevent damage to the new bridge which was built alongside the old one and has recently been inaugurated.For safety reasons, the crowd of curious bystanders had to maintain a distance of 300 metres (984 feet), the area was temporarily sealed off and no traffic was allowed to cross the new bridge.At exactly 10:58 local time (0958GMT), a small explosion went off to scare off birds, a countdown was initiated and two minutes later 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of explosives were ignited.The bridge, measuring 485.5 metres (1593 feet) long and 71.9 metres (236 feet) high, collapsed cleanly according to plan. It was the first time ever a bridge of that height was detonated in Germany.

  • From soul food to Black unsung heroes, these Germantown podcasters will be talking about the less common aspects of Black History Month

    "It is a time to take a step back and look at the (Black) culture and beauty."

  • Mount Vernon High School increases security after shooting that prompted lockdown

    A shooting outside Mount Vernon High School follows a stabbing last month and has led to increased police patrols but no restoration of school resource officers.

  • RS Recommends: Oculus Quest Brings Black History Month to VR

    Celebrate Black History Month with virtual concerts from Young Thug and The Roots, to a private look at the ISS with astronaut Victor Glover

  • The Canada trucker protest has become a 'nationwide insurrection', the chair of Ottawa's police board said

    The convoy is about more than just truckers. Protestors in Ottawa have let off fireworks, blocked roads, and desecrated a war memorial.

  • Bloomington family fights for transgender daughter amid bill banning her from girls' sports

    A Bloomington family, among other local LGBTQ advocates, are fighting for transgender girls to have the right to participate in K-12 girls' sports.

  • Hyundai, Kia urge U.S. owners of recalled vehicles to park outside

    South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia on Tuesday advised the owners of 484,000 U.S. vehicles to park outside and away from other vehicles because of fire risks until they get new recall repairs completed. Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp announced separate U.S. recalls because a Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire. Dealers will install a new fuse for the circuit board to address the fire risks.

  • Amir Locke's cousin arrested over shooting that sparked deadly raid

    Minnesota authorities have arrested Amir Locke's 17-year-old cousin in connection with the homicide that was being investigated when police entered Locke's apartment with a no-knock warrant and killed him, according to The Associated Press. In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said authorities arrested a teen in connection with the homicide of Otis Elder, a 38-year-old father of two, who was killed on Jan. 10....

  • IS women in Syria camp clash with police, 1 child killed

    Women held in a camp housing families of Islamic State group militants in northeast Syria tried to kidnap their Kurdish guards Monday, an opposition war monitor said. The sprawling al-Hol camp is where tens of thousands of women and children — mostly wives, widows and children of IS members — are held. The attack in the camp came days after IS’s top leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a U.S. raid on his safehouse in northwest Syria.

  • Feds charge couple with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoin

    The Justice Department has seized more than $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency and arrested two people in connection with a massive 2016 theft of bitcoin.

  • U.S. think tank identifies North Korea base likely intended for ICBMs

    A Washington think tank says it has identified a military base close to North Korea's border with China that is likely intended for stationing of intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Center for Strategic and International Studies based its report https://beyondparallel.csis.org/undeclared-north-korea-hoejung-ni-missile-operating-base on Jan. 21 satellite images of the base at Hoejung-ni, in North Korea's Chagang province about 25 km (16 miles) from the border with China and 280 km (175 miles) northeast of Pyongyang. "The Hoejung-ni missile operating base will, according to informed sources, likely house a regiment-sized unit equipped with intercontinental ballistic missiles," the report said.

  • ‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women

    Groundbreaking research by several top American medical centers has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called "broken heart syndrome," a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is disproportionately impacting women. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," said Mary Kay Abramson, 63, of Brookeville, Maryland, who was diagnosed with the condition last year. An otherwise healthy and active corporate travel agent, Abramson said the episode occurred without symptoms or warning signs and even surprised the doctors trying to diagnose it.

  • Mike McDaniel named new Dolphins head coach

    Mike McDaniel has been named the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

  • Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail through air vent are dead, authorities say

    Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

  • Inside Ron Jeremy’s Motion To Have 21 Sexual Assault Trials

    The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping

  • Middletown man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for 'worst case' of child neglect

    Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.

  • Jennifer Crumbley Facebook messaged "my son ruined so many lives today" to a friend after the Oxford school shooting

    A friend of Jennifer Crumbley who testified during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday said Jennifer Crumbley was concerned her son may be suicidal.

  • Scott Peterson juror to be granted immunity if she pleads the Fifth

    Also discussed was whether a book co-authored by Richelle Nice, letters she wrote to Scott Peterson or things she said, all after the trial, could be offered as evidence.

  • WATCH: Markeith Loyd storms out of court during life for death hearing

    During a hearing for a judge to decide whether Markeith Loyd will received life or death for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, video appears to show Loyd becoming angry, pulling away from law enforcement and storming into the hallway of the courthouse.

  • Boss: Oxford Shooter’s Mom Was Weirdly Concerned About Job Amid Massacre

    Jeff Kowalsky/Getty In the moments following the deadly school shooting allegedly carried out by 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, his mother’s primary concern was losing her job, her supervisor said in court on Tuesday.“Ethan did it,” Jennifer Crumbley allegedly wrote in a text message shortly after gunfire erupted at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Nov. 30. “I need my job,” she pleaded in a second text. “Please don’t judge me for what my son did.”The revelation came from Andrew Smith, COO of the re