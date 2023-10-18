DeLand-area man, 19, charged with 30 counts of possessing child sexual assault material

A 19-year-old DeLand-area man is facing 30 counts of possessing child sexual assault material after authorities found multiple sexually explicit videos and photos of children on his cellphone, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Lee Rowell was arrested Monday night and taken to the Volusia County Jail where he remained Wednesday on $150,000 bond. He was charged with 30 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, enhanced.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a tip to the sheriff's office which led to Rowell's arrest. The private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) provides tips to law enforcement about child sexual abuse material being shared or uploaded online. It also works to prevent child abductions and to recover missing children and combat child sexual exploitation, according to the group's webpage.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Rowell's house at 2001 Marsh Road, near DeLand, and seized cellphones, computers, laptops, hard drives, video records and tablets. Detectives located videos and photos of sexual exploitation of girls and boys estimated to range in age from infant to 11 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The sheriff's office stated that the investigation indicates that Rowell uploaded suspected child sexual assault material and sent the material to other users.

Rowell's defense attorney, Aaron Delgado, has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. Rowell is set to be appear in court on Nov. 16.

The sheriff's office asked anyone who may have information about potential victims is asked to call the Volusia Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand-area man charged with 30 counts of child porn possession