DeLand-area man sentenced to 105 years in prison for molestation, child porn possession

Adam Steele

A DeLand-area man was sentenced to 105 years in prison for molesting a 2-year-old child and for possession of child sexual abuse material.

If 36-year-old Adam Steele were to complete his 105-year sentence, he would be on lifetime sex offender probation.

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III pronounced the sentence Wednesday at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Steele pled no contest in September to lewd/lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age, 10 counts of promoting sexual performance by a child and 30 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

“The defendant photographed our 2-year-old victim during the sexual molestation,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in the release. “While 105 years is likely a lifetime, no amount of time seems enough for what the defendant did to an innocent and helpless child.”

Assistant State Attorney Megan Upchurch prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand-area man sentenced to 105 years in prison in child porn case