DeLand woman accused of setting her home on fire

A DeLand woman is accused of setting her own home on fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters said they arrived at the Walts Avenue home around 2 a.m. and found the entire front of the house on fire.

A total of 24 firefighters worked to knock down the flames quickly.

DeLand police said they determined the woman who lived in the home, identified as Gina White, 63, intentionally set the house on fire.

Photos: Deland home destroyed by fire

White was arrested and is accused of arson of a structure.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

