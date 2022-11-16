Deland law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence

The Deland Police Department have teamed with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of Deland.

This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area.

Deland Police Chief Jason Umberger said that law enforcement is doing everything they can to stop these constant incidents from happening.

“Wherever we can get the longest sentences for these people that are carrying weapons and firing them in our community, then we’re going to utilize that,” he said.

The new enforcement plan will also include new traffic stops.

Residents are beginning to take notice of the new precautions, including Beverly Martin.

Martin said that she’s seen undercover police cars, sheriff’s vehicles and an increased presence in Deland police throughout the area.

“I’m glad the police are here,” she said. “They can bring more if they want.”

