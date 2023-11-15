DeLand man, 82, found with child porn on his electronic devices, deputies say

An 82-year-old DeLand man found with 23 photos of children engaged in sexual acts on his cell phone, laptop and other electronic devices faces multiple charges of possession of child porn, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

David Stock was charged with 23 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child on Tuesday and is out of the Volusia County Branch Jail after posting $115,000 bail.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies were tipped off about Stock's online child porn activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deltona man with child porn Deltona man charged with possessing child porn

Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at Stock’s home in the 1000 block of East University Avenue in DeLand and seized cell phones, computers, laptops, a camera and hard drives for forensic examination. They located several photos of sexual exploitation of girls estimated to range from 3 to 13 years old, the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said Stock downloaded files containing suspected child pornography.

Anyone who may have more information about this case is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man had child porn on his phone, laptop and other devices