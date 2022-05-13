DeLand man accused of sexually battering 2 children; deputies looking for other victims

A 33-year-old DeLand man is accused of sexually battering two children, and the sheriff’s office is asking other potential victims to come forward.

Dustin Price is charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child, two counts of possessing photos of sexual performance by a child, and 20 counts of promoting sexual performance by a child.

Price is accused of battering two girls under age 12 who were not strangers and had regular contact with him.

Deputies said after the investigation into Price started last fall, they found illicit images comprising child sexual abuse material produced by Price, in his possession.

Deputies said Price was arrested Wednesday at the Blessings Motel in DeLand and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held without bond until a first appearance court hearing.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Price is urged to call the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

