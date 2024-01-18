DeLand man driving Mercedes van dies in early morning crash on I-95 in Brevard County

A 35-year-old man from DeLand was killed in a wreck on I-95 early this morning in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, whose name was not released, was driving a 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van southbound on the highway approaching mile marker 212 at State Road 407 in the center lane at about 5:10 a.m.

Another vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, being driven by a 23-year-old Melbourne man, was headed south in the inside lane. Troopers reported the DeLand driver tried to change lanes from the center lane to the inside lane and came into the "direct path" of the Hyundai.

The van collided with the Hyundai, over-corrected, and ran off the roadway across the southbound lanes and onto the right shoulder overturning several times and striking several trees. It eventually came to rest on its roof in the tree line.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Rockledge Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers reported. The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand man killed in pre-dawn crash on I-95 in Brevard County