DeLand man sentenced to 100+ years in prison for child sex abuse, pornography charges

A DeLand man was ordered to spend more than a century in prison Wednesday for the sexual abuse of a child.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation into now 36-year-old Adam Steele in April of 2020 after receiving a tip about sexual misconduct involving a child.

During the investigation, deputies say they discovered multiple image files in Steele’s possession containing child sexual abuse material.

According to investigators, some of the images they recovered were photographs Steele took himself of a two-year old child he had access to as a “trusted adult.”

Steele, a truck driver at the time who lived on Pine Ave. in DeLand, was arrested in June of 2020 on 10 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation. He was later charged with an additional 30 counts of possession of materials depicting a sexual performance by a child.

Steele pleaded guilty to the charges in September of this year.

During a hearing Wednesday afternoon, he was sentenced to 105 years in prison followed by sex offender probation for the rest of his life.

“The defendant photographed our two-year -old victim during the sexual molestation,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “While 105 years is likely a lifetime, no amount of time seems enough for what the defendant did to an innocent and helpless child.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there’s no indication Steele had any other victims.

