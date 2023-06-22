DeLand man sentenced to 45 years in restaurant manager's 2021 killing

A man who killed a manager of Caribbean Jack's after meeting him on a dating app was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison.

Michael Harris Jr., 22, of DeLand pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Bobby Scott, 63, of Daytona Beach, after meeting the victim for sex.

Harris was originally indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge against Harris to second-degree murder and to cap the maximum sentence at 50 years in prison. Without that agreement, Harris would have faced up to life in prison on the second-degree murder charge and mandatory life in prison on the first-degree murder charge.

A sentencing guideline sheet states that the lowest permissible sentence for Harris is just over 23 years in prison.

Online date turns lethal: Caribbean Jack’s manager killed after showing up to date from online ad

Harris' prior record includes carjacking with a deadly weapon and robbery with a weapon in 2018 when he was a juvenile, according to court records.

Harris went on trial in March, but a jury could not reach a verdict and the judge granted a defense request for mistrial.

Scott was a general manager at Caribbean Jack’s when he disappeared on Jan. 17, 2021.

Scott’s husband said he last saw him about 11:30 that morning when Scott left their Daytona Beach home to go to the gym. About 30 minutes later, Scott texted his husband that he “May stop at a guy's house, too.”

The couple had an open relationship and dated other men.

But that would be the last time the husband heard from Scott.

On that day, Scott picked up Harris at his home on Hunters Creek Drive in DeLand.

Harris’ fingerprint was found in a blood smear in the cargo area, the affidavit stated.

Scott’s body was found in the woods in the 2900 block of Old New York Avenue. Investigators believe Harris beat Scott to death with a 2-by-4 piece of wood and a beer bottle.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood previously stated that Harris had “a history of posing as a gay prostitute and blackmailing and robbing victims, and in this case, murdering the victim.”

Victim's sister: Harris is an internet predator

Scott’s younger sister, Lesa Hall, asked that Harris be sentenced to the maximum 50 years in prison, adding she did not want another family to suffer what she had been through.

She said cited Chitwood's comments that Harris is an internet predator. Hall said Harris began the attack by striking her brother in the head with a beer bottle.

She said her brother tried to flee through some woods. But Hall said Harris chased him down and beat him with a piece of wood like a hunter chasing his prey.

She said Harris then drove away in Scott’s vehicle.

He even told his girlfriend he got a new car, all this while our brother was being eaten by vultures, Hall said.

No one else from Scott’s family spoke.

Psychologist Lisa Potash, who interviewed Harris for close to four hours, testified for the defense that Harris’ biological father was imprisoned for the first seven years of his life. When the father was home, Harris witnessed a lot of domestic violence. The father left the house and his mother got a girlfriend.

Harris said his stepbrother raped him at age 9, but charges against his stepbrother “didn’t stick,” Potash said.

“The rape at age 9 was a great source of shame and embarrassment,” she said.

When Harris thought he might like men, his mother told him that was wrong and it was an “abomination,” even though she was a lesbian, Potash said.

Harris was placed with the Department of Juvenile Justice for two years. While in its custody, Harris traded oral sex for items he otherwise would not have access to, Potash said.

Potash also said that Harris stated he was raped at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

“There appears to be extreme confusion about his sexual orientation, and if he is gay or bi, incredible shame and difficulty in accepting that part of his persona,” Potash said.

Harris' relatives say he has one or two children even though he has claimed he has five children, Potash said.

Harris used Tinder and Grinder to meet people. He also met the mother of his child on an internet site, Potash said.

She said Harris felt guilty about the murder.

