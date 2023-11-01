DeLand mother accused of leaving 7-year-old in car while she was in bar

TechCrunch

With the ever growing interest in generative AI and large language models, customers are looking for ways to get started with the technology quickly. For business analysts, it provides access to several AI tools built on Snowflake's own custom LLMs to make it easier and faster to interact with data stored in Snowflake. For developers, it helps them build generative AI applications on top of the data stored in Snowflake, in part, taking advantage of a capability that came to Snowflake with the Streamlit acquisition last year.