Deland police captain fired for allegedly making racist, sexist, homophobic comments

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umbarger, right, welcomes Francisco "Frank" Williams after his hiring as a police captain in 2021.

A DeLand Police Department captain who has been under investigation since February has been fired, according to a document obtained by the News-Journal on Tuesday.

The brief document titled "Separation" was sent to members of the DeLand Police Department by Deputy Chief Adam Kisthardt at 11:49 a.m.

"Team, effective today Frank Williams is no longer employed by the City of DeLand. Thank you - Deputy Chief Adam Kisthardt," he wrote.

Williams was under investigation for allegedly making racist, sexist, and homophobic comments and inappropriately touching employees while on the job, according to a source familiar with the probe who asked that his name not be used.

City of DeLand spokesman Chris Graham confirmed Williams was fired on Tuesday morning and said the DeLand Police Department will provide a summary of the Internal Affairs investigation on Williams later Tuesday.

He declined to comment further but said that allegations of improper touching were not sustained.

Sex in closet Training deputies violated rules against having sex with a recruit, according to sheriff

Francisco "Frank" Williams was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 10. The city hired former Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Cameron, the owner of Marathon-based Bill Cameron & Associates Consulting, Inc., to conduct an investigation.

The source said the preliminary investigation by Cameron was handed off to city officials and prompted an internal affairs investigation. Williams has been with the department since August of 2021. The job pays $109,200.

Graham told the News-Journal previously that the investigation of Williams took so long because it involved a dozen officers. A source familiar with the details of the probe said 12 employees, including civilians, are part of the investigation.

According to the source, the initial complaint against Williams was filed by an officer who was at the scene of a shooting in a predominately Black neighborhood. While at the scene in DeLand, Williams allegedly made comments referring to members of the community as "darkies."

Williams was an award-winning officer in the Jersey City Police Department for 26 years according to a biography the city posted to the website crimewatchfl.com. In New Jersey, he held ranks of officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. His awards included Jersey City Officer of the Year in 2007 and Supervisor of the Year in 2015.

Williams could not be reached for comment for this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand police captain fired for making racist and homophobic comments