DeLand Police don't suspect foul play in death of woman found in woods near downtown

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near downtown DeLand on Friday.

DeLand police said the death of Vawn Burgos, 38, does not appear to be suspicious. Police are awaiting results of an autopsy that will determine her cause of death, investigators said.

The woman's remains were found in the 400 block of South Woodland Boulevard, according to police.

"The cause of death does not appear to be suspicious in nature," DeLand police said.

