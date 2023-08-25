Law enforcement shoot, kill person near downtown DeLand

A heavy police presence is seen in the area of Woodland Boulevard and Euclid Avenue in DeLand on Friday.

A person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in DeLand on Friday just south of downtown, officials said.

It was unclear who shot the suspect, since both DeLand police and Volusia Sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

According to a Volusia sheriff's dispatcher, the call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. regarding a shooting with injuries that occurred near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard.

DeLand police said in a social media post shortly after 2 p.m. that the public should avoid the area as police investigate.

South Woodland Boulevard is shut down in the area, police said.

A press conference has been scheduled for later today.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Person shot, killed by law enforcement near downtown DeLand