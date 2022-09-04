DeLand police looking for man seen brandishing gun at DeLand High football game

The DeLand Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who they say pulled a gun out during a fight at a local high school football game.

Police say a group of men got into a fight at the DeLand High School football game Friday night inside Spec Martin Stadium.

According to the police department, the fight started as a result of an ongoing “dispute” in the Spring Hill area.

As police went to break up the fight, they say a man later identified as 19-year-old Jayvion Barthel pulled a small, black, semi-automatic handgun from his sweatshirt then ran away before he could be taken into custody.

Police have secured a no-bond warrant for Barthel charging him with possessing a weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by an in-state delinquent convicted of a felony, and disorderly conduct.

DeLand police are considering Barthel to be armed and dangerous. They’re asking anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call the police department at (386) 626-7400

Another man, identified as 22-year-old Jake Ross was also arrested Friday for resisting arrest. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail early Saturday morning and has since been released on a $500 bond.

