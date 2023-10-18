DeLand Police school resource officer reprimanded for treatment of special needs student

A DeLand Police school resource officer was reprimanded for his handling of an incident involving an “out-of-control” special needs student who had struck several staff members and was trying to run off campus, according to police.

The child had not complied with school staff and had battered several staff members at DeLand Middle School, according to a report. DeLand Police School Resource Officer Ryan Riedinger wrote in a report that he heard the child screaming at staff, saying “I’ll kill you” and also “Or I’ll kill myself.”

Riedinger caught up to the 12-year-old student in the front parking lot, where the student was already on the ground, and handcuffed him.

Once Riedinger took the student back to the office, staff members tried to calm him down. But body camera footage showed Riedinger made comments contrary to that effort, including telling the child he was going to jail even though the 12-year-old was being taken to a psychiatric facility.

That prompted the student to become fearful.

DeLand Police investigate officer's conduct

The DeLand Police Department stated in a release Wednesday that it initiated the investigation into the incident and determined that Riedinger followed the proper procedures to secure the student to keep him safe and prevent him from running into the road.

“It was also determined that the officer made insensitive and unprofessional comments to the student contrary to his training,” the statement said.

Riedinger was disciplined in the form of a written reprimand, which was obtained by The News-Journal.

Riedinger also received progressive discipline to include being “required to be re-trained on de-escalation techniques to meet our standards.”

“The DeLand Police Department has had positive communication with the mother of the juvenile, and she was assured the officer was reprimanded,” according to the statement.

In a phone interview, the boy's mother, Danielle Torres, of Pierson, said she was not satisfied and was considering a lawsuit.

"He was on the ground already and you pounced on him like he was a murderer or something," Torres said. "You should not even be an officer at this point."

Torres said they were in the process of changing the child's medication. She said his diagnosis includes autism, generalized anxiety disorder, ADHD and unspecified psychosis.

Body cam video shows encounter with student

While handcuffing the student Riedinger tells him to “roll the (expletive) over.” The student is crying “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Riedinger escorts the handcuffed student back to his office where the student yells and cries.

Riedinger mocks the child’s crying and then tells the 12-year-old “you were so tough out there.”

When the child asked for water, Riedinger tells him "no."

When preparing to leave the room, Riedinger warns the student that if he gives the school staff a hard time, things "will get worse."

Riedinger tells the child that he will probably be charged with disrupting school and battery on a school board employee.

The crying student tells Riedinger he wants to go home. It happened to be the student’s 12th birthday.

“You asked for this. You are with me now. You’re with the police now,” Riedinger tells the student.

At this point in the video, the student is still handcuffed and sitting on the floor. He is moving his legs up and down but not kicking out at anyone.

Riedinger gets up off his chair, walks over and tells staff members that the students legs can be tied together. Then he warns the student.

“Stop acting like that or you’re going to get hogtied,” Riedinger says.

The student asks what will happen to him and Riedinger tells the 12-year-old special needs student he's going to jail.

However, from the beginning of the encounter, Riedinger knew the boy would be Baker acted, according to the reprimand.

Riedinger had "several opportunities to de-escalate the situation by answering simple questions presented by (the boy). Ofc. Riedinger had the ability to inform (the boy) that he was only being transported to Halifax Behavioral Services rather than 'jail.' The behavior displayed by Ofc. Riedinger was antagonistic by nature and was a failure in de-escalation."

The child continued to cry and yell.

“I don’t want to hear your pleases,” Riedinger tells the child at another point.

“I’m scared. I’m scared. I’m scared,” the student repeats.

When another police officer arrives to transport the student, Riedinger tells him the student has Asperger’s, a condition on the autism spectrum, and that he has been “raising hell all morning.”

The officer asks if the student will be OK in the back seat.

Riedinger says he will be fine and then adds “if not, hogtie him.”

Riedinger later chastises the boy and tells him he has no sympathy for him.

"What a way to act on your birthday," Riedinger later tells the child.

When another officer tries to talk to the child and "build rapport," Riedinger jumps in and tells the officer not to.

The child mentioned that his cuffs were too tight and another officer checks them and notices small lacerations. He tells Riedinger to call the nurse, who administered first aid.

Torres said her child was expelled from the school. She said she had been speaking with the school district about having him return but also said she was considering home schooling him.

