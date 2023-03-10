Deland police seek bank robbery suspect

The DeLand Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers were called to the PNC Bank on North Woodland Boulevard just after 1:30 p.m.

READ: Boy, 4, dies after being shot at Kissimmee home

See a map of the area below:

They were told the suspect walked in and handed the bank teller a note before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

READ: New Smyrna Beach police to enforce curfew for minors as Spring Break begins

Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deputies joined DeLand police in their search for a suspect. They established a perimeter around the bank but weren’t able to locate them.

Police shared surveillance photographs from the bank in an effort to get the public to help identify the suspect.

READ: Palm Bay man accused of shooting, burning & burying his girlfriend after argument

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is asked to submit a tip online here. Submissions can be made anonymously.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.