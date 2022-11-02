DeLand police say shooting left 21-year-old man dead, woman injured

A shooting in DeLand Tuesday night, the third in four days, left a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to the wrist, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 800 block of Longview Avenue at 10:47 p.m., dispatchers said.

The Longview Avenue shooting is the third gunfire incident in four days in DeLand.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times on Friday and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are looking for two suspects in Friday's shooting.

Then police were called to shooting on Saturday and learned that a vehicle was being chased and was shot at.

Masked suspects shoot man: Police: Man shot at his DeLand home by masked suspects identified

Wife and son shot over electricity: Volusia County man shoots ex-wife, stepson over electricity

Mayor's son arrested: Pierson man who showed up at Naples dealership heavily armed was prepared to cause havoc

In Tuesday night's shooting, authorities said a 21-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and the woman suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Police said it is unknown if the shootings are related.

On Tuesday a man and woman were hanging out in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Longview Avenue when a suspect walked up to them and shot them, authorities said.

DeLand police said that officers arrived at the home to find the man lifeless. A woman, believed to be 26 years old, had a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are following leads looking for two suspects. The shooting was not random, police said.

Anyone with information on Tuesday's shooting is asked to call Detective Anthony Bota at 386-626-7422. Citizens may also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Watch.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand shooting: Man killed, woman injured in Volusia County