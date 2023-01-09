DeLand police urge residents to stop keep firearms inside vehicles after recent thefts

Police in DeLand are urging residents to lock their doors after recent gun thefts from vehicles.

Last Tuesday, investigators said thieves got into more than 10 cars.

Police said the thieves get away with weapons, scopes and ammo.

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said two task forces have helped take 13 guns off the streets since November.

“We are just asking, please as gun owners, be responsible,” Umberger said. “Keep your guns locked in your homes not in your cars.”

The state attorney’s office says many of the weapons that are stolen from unlocked cars have been traced to shootings and robberies in the area.

