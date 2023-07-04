DeLand shooting victim in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday evening

A man was shot in the head in DeLand Monday evening and was airlifted to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Enclave at Pine Oaks Apartments, located at 508 Harrison Place Drive, according to a release. The incident involved an armed suspect who fired shots into an occupied vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The victim was initially being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, but the occupants managed to flag down officers for immediate assistance.

The release said there were two different crime scenes.

Detectives investigated and managed to obtain "crucial information regarding a possible suspect."

Police urge anyone with additional information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

