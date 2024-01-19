DeLand therapist charged with murder had numerous brushes with the law, records show

Travis McBride, 46, during his first appearance at the Volusia County Branch Jail courtroom, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. McBride, a therapist in DeLand, was charged with first-degree murder after police found a body in his trunk.

The DeLand man arrested for first-degree murder Friday was the subject of a string of criminal cases dating back to 1995 for violent behavior in Volusia County that were reduced or dropped altogether, court records show.

Travis McBride, 46, a longtime therapist in the DeLand area, was arrested after police found a dead body in the back of his car Thursday morning near Frankfort Avenue.

DeLand police have yet to establish the details of the connection between McBride and the victim, identified by police as 51-year-old Clinton Dorsey. He is still in custody at the Volusia County Jail being held without bond.

What has he been charged with?

His first case was in 1995 when he was arrested for felony aggravated battery in a case that was sent to county court where he pled not guilty to misdemeanor battery and completed a deferred prosecution agreement.

In 1996 he was arrested on another felony aggravated battery charge which was dropped to a misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to probation.

In 2017, police arrested McBride on a domestic battery by strangulation charge. His wife at the time said he choked her after she took his dog by the collar and placed it outside, which upset him. He denied choking her. His wife said she didn't want to pursue charges.

The case was transferred to county court. McBride completed a deferred prosecution agreement that included no violent contact with the victim, counseling sessions, and fines.

Who is Travis McBride?

Travis McBride is a licensed Florida mental health counselor and the owner of Starting Point Mental Health LLC, located at 620 East New York Ave. in DeLand, which he opened in 2009, according to its website.

McBride attended the University of Central Florida where he earned a bachelor’s in psychology in 2005 and a master’s in clinical psychology in 2007, according to his LinkedIn page.

He previously owned Central Florida Mental Health, Inc., on West Plymouth Avenue, where he also served as a therapist, according to the profile.

He has also had other jobs, including staff therapist at The House Next Door, where he worked from 2006-2009, and academic tutor at Daytona State College from 1999-2001.

He’s a DeLand High School graduate.

Why is McBride being accused of first-degree murder?

Units were dispatched Thursday at 7:06 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of South Frankfort Avenue, close to the building where McBride lives and works, according to a police report.

Detectives canvassed the area and located a body with gunshot wounds in the back of McBride's red Nissan Versa.

One officer "opened the rear hatch trunk door (which was unlocked) in (an) attempt to render aid to the individual, and (it) was apparent that the male was obviously deceased," according to the report.

What's the latest?

McBride made his first court appearance at the Volusia County Jail courtroom on Friday, where he did not enter a plea. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

