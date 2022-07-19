DeLand woman arrested in drug raid under investigation for child's death

DAYTONA BEACH — A DeLand woman under investigation for the drug-related death of her child was arrested as part of a ring that distributed methamphetamine throughout Central Florida, Volusia County Sheriff's officials said on Tuesday.

Andrea Dunmire, 34, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. Court records show she is in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $225,000 bail.

In December, sheriff's investigators went to Dunmire's DeLand home where they found her infant dead. Investigations have revealed that methamphetamine was present in the baby's system and the child died of methamphetamine poisoning, said Volusia Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brian Henderson.

"We are not sure exactly how that occurred and our homicide investigators are continuing that investigation (into the infant's death)," Henderson said. "We are working with the State Attorney's Office to hold her accountable for that."

A drug bust and a 'deal of a lifetime' in Volusia: Will a strip club stop unravel it all?

Fentanyl bust: Sheriff: Drug trafficking suspect caught with 'dangerous amount' of fentanyl

More: Police seize drugs, cash and guns in Daytona Beach raids; 3 men arrested

Dunmire was one of 10 people arrested by the Volusia Bureau of Investigations, beginning April 8. The ringleader, Christina Guess, 44, a former Florida Department of Corrections prison guard was also arrested, said Henderson.

Guess was charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of a structure for the purpose of selling or trafficking a controlled substance, and unlawful use of two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Guess ran what was known as the "Guess Organization" and in the last year, the group distributed 24 pounds of pure methamphetamine. Once the drug is cut and diluted it could amount to 100 pounds to be distributed on the street, Henderson said.

Story continues

Henderson said that the Volusia Bureau of Investigations, made up of members of various agencies, including the FBI, was able to infiltrate Guess's organization and ultimately dismantle it.

"VBI agents were successful in infiltrating this organization through surveillance and ultimately through electronic surveillance and identified nine other members to include her source of supply," Henderson said.

Investigators followed Guess to Ocala where they identified Reshard Campbell, 26, as the supplier of methamphetamine, Henderson said.

Campbell was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman under investigation for child's death arrested in drug raid