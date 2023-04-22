DeLand woman charged with arson for setting her own home on fire, according to police

DeLand police officers charged a 63-year-old woman with arson early Friday for setting her home on fire.

At approximately 2:11 a.m., DeLand police officers arrived at 517 E. Walts Ave. and found the single-family home "fully engulfed in flames," according to a Facebook post.

The DeLand Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes to find the entire front of the home on fire. According to a fire department Facebook post, eight units responded with 24 personnel to quickly knock down the fire.

During the police investigation, it was determined the resident, 63-year-old Gina White, intentionally set the home on fire. White was placed under arrest and transported to the Volusia County Jail Branch.

She is charged with arson of a structure, a second-degree felony. White was in the Volusia County Branch Jail Saturday morning on $50,000 bail.

