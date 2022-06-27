Delaney recommended as new principal for West Lafayette Elementary School

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Pending board approval in August, Sara Delaney will be the next principal of West Lafayette Elementary School.

Sara Delaney has been named the new principal of West Lafayette Elementary School.

West Lafayette Community School Corp. announced Monday that Delaney, currently serving as assistant principal, general education and art teacher at the elementary school, will be recommended to serve as the next principal of that campus.

"Mrs. Delaney clearly rose to the top throughout the interview process as she communicated her vision for the future of the school as well as her passion for students, staff and families," according to the announcement. "Mrs. Delaney indicated her interest in collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure continued success and improvement for all students."

The school district will begin identifying a new assistant principal, the district noted.

A graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, Delaney earned her master of education and Principal Licensure Program from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2009 and 2014, respectively.

Selecting Delaney was preceded by a survey to WLES families and staff, the district said, and the information gathered was used to review applications and develop questions for candidate interviews – which took place in two rounds with representation from families and teachers from the elementary school, as well as administration and board members.

Delaney will begin transitioning to her new role on July 1, and the recommendation for hire will be on the board agenda for the August board meeting.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delaney recommended as new principal for West Lafayette Elementary