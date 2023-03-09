Delano child arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having gun, ammunition

Mar. 8—A Delano child was arrested by Kern County probation officers March 2 after a gun and ammunition were reportedly found in the youth's residence.

Officers went to the 900 block of Susan Drive and found one silver and black Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun and two Smith & Wesson magazines with live ammunition were found in the house.

The child was booked on suspicion of firearm and weapon-related offenses, according to the Kern County Probation Department.