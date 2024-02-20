Delano has a new coffee shop that also serves breakfast. Here’s a peek inside:

The charming cafe space at the corner of Douglas and Walnut in Wichita’s Delano district wasn’t empty for long.

Although the popular Leslie Coffee Co. closed at 930 W. Douglas in late December after five years in business, a new tenant has already moved in, and opening day was on Saturday.

Pennant Coffee opened in the former Leslie Space at 930 W. Douglas on Saturday.

I stopped in this morning to check out the new digs for Pennant Coffee, which has relocated to West Douglas from its tiny spot in a shipping container at Revolutsia. It first opened in 160 square feet there in December 2022.

A few things have changed from when Leslie operated in the space, most notably the new shade of orangy-pink that covers the shop’s east wall, which is also decorated with the Pennant logo. And although the historic space, first built in 1911 as a bank, still has the hexagon flooring and giant wood-framed windows, the owners of Pennant took out the planter boxes and the ledge seating Leslie had and created a new floor plan with much more seating. The space now features new tables and chairs as well as some sleek wooden banquettes.

A new conversation area with wooden chairs and a banquette now occupy the back of the cafe space at 930 W. Douglas. Pennant Coffee opened there on Saturday.

The owners kept the counter and pastry display case Leslie used but added onto the bar so that it stretches nearly to the back of the shop. They’re reserving space behind the section of the new bar for when they add Good Company Taps & Spirits’ cocktails to the list of Delano offerings in a couple of months. The new section of the bar is lined with bar seats, which coffee customers also can use.

The Pennant menu features the same coffee drinks that were served at Revolutsia, including classics drinks like espressos, lattes and cappuccinos as well as flavored lattes jazzed up with house-made syrups. Some of the options: honey almond, vanilla, caramel and sweet cream. (Note: Pennant has whole and oat milk, but not skim or almond.)

The Classic Sando and honey almond latte at Pennant Coffee

The menu also features a rotating selection of seasonal drinks and syrups. At the moment, Pennant is serving a drink called “Peace Out, Girl Scout,” which is a mocha drink inspired by the Caramel Delight Girl Scout cookie. Customers also can order a selection of tea drinks, including chai and matcha, as well as a few creations listed under the header “The Weird Stuff.” Among them: a grapefruit espresso spritz made with a double shot of espresso and Jarritos grapefruit soda.

Pennant also is serving several breakfast sandwiches and toasts as well as sweets including banana bread, cookies and a blueberry muffin.

Pennant Coffee’s take on avocado toast

This morning, I tried the honey almond latte, which had a strong almond extract presence. I also ordered the “Classic Sando,” made with a big egg patty, a thick slice of bacon, cheese, micro greens and an aioli that had a definite spicy kick. It was all served on house-made sourdough. I planned to eat only half, but that tasty sandwich had other plans for me. I also ran into a friend who’d ordered the Turk(ish) Egg Toast, which includes a slice of sourdough topped with lemon garlic spread, chili crunch and a beautiful soft boiled egg, split down the middle so the yolk was visible.

The Turk(ish) Toast from the Pennant Coffee in Delano

Pennant is owned by Caleb Porter, Andrew Schwartz, Nick Unruh and Brady Sherman. When they add Good Company to the space, they’ll also add a menu for lunch and dinner that will include pizza. Eventually, the conference room in the back of the space will also have a two-chair barbershop. (The owners also have a barbershop called Fox & Ash at Revolutsia.)

The new bar area in the back of Pennant Coffee awaits the arrival of Good Company Taps & Spirits, the owners’ cocktail concept. It will also operate in the space, starting sometime in the next few months.

Although Pennant at Revolutsia has closed, Good Company and Fox & Ash will keep their Revolutsia presence.

The new Pennant Coffee in Delano is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

