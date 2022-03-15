Delano community hosts vigil for Nayeli Gonzalez, victims of unsolved crimes

Mar. 15—About 50 residents gathered Monday to honor the life of Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez at Cesar Chavez Park in Delano where she was fatally shot.

The vigil, which came after Thursday's announcement of three arrests in connection with her Jan. 2, 2020 murder, was intended to honor her memory and give hope to other families who have lost someone to an unsolved murder.

"We stand together in our pain," said Yolanda Chacon, the family of 11-year-old Makeliah Rayann Osorno, who died in 2020 in a murder that remains unsolved. "We stand together to lift each other up as one community."

David Vivas Jr., pastor of World Harvest International Church in Delano and organizer of the event, said the vigil looked to raise awareness of these unsolved cases and encourage anyone who might have information about these crimes to come forward and help.

Someone knows vital information in these investigations, he said, and should help the police and offer their families closure.

Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said detectives worked tirelessly to solve the case of Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez and rooted themselves in the community to apprehend the suspects. This success, Davis said, underscores the importance of the community trusting the police — area residents may possess key information to solve crimes.

The recent arrests of Kevin Gonzalez, 18, Jonathan Gutierrez, 21, and Alexander Carrillo, 18 — identified by the DPD as suspects in Nayeli's murder — came from a person stepping forward with key information, Davis said.

"Give us the information and let us sort through it," Davis added. "It might be the piece that we're looking for to bring justice for more victims."

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said about 50 percent of homicides remain unsolved. However, the criminal justice system provides hope, she added, and referenced vigil attendee Carl Harris, whose son was killed and his killer convicted.

"Law enforcement will never forget victims," Zimmer said.

After the vigil concluded with a prayer, Lisa Osorno Lopez, grandmother of Makeliah Rayann Osorno, said she felt hope someone might speak up with crucial information.

"Our whole world just changed within a second (after Makeliah died)," Lisa Osorno Lopez said. "We miss her."