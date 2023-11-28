Their Delano daiquiri bar dream fell apart, but they came up with a backup plan: barbecue

Back in June, business partners Jeremy Fisher and Kenny Shave announced plans to open a new business called Delano Desserts, Daiquiris and Drinks in a vacant space next door to La Galette in Wichita’s Delano district.

Then they got a remodeling bid from a contractor, which was about $80,000 above what they expected.

“We decided to go in a different direction,” Fisher said.

The daiquiri and dessert bar isn’t happening, but Fisher and Shave have since found a new pursuit: barbecue. Earlier this month, the duo opened a carryout barbecue restaurant they named The Peaceful Pachyderm. It’s operating out of the space at 141 E. Kay St. that was home to Hawaiian restaurant Sharon’s Place until it closed in the summer of 2022.

After their daiquiri dreams fell apart, Fisher said, he and Shave decided to regroup. The duo, who first met while working at Outback Steakhouse then also worked together at Angry Elephant west, relied on their previous restaurant experience to develop The Peaceful Pachyderm, Fisher said. When they found the spot in Derby, they decided it was a perfect fit.

Their plans for a daiquiri and dessert bar next to La Galette in Delano fell apart, but business partners Jeremy Fisher and Kenny Shave came up with a backup business. Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle

“We chose Derby because Derby doesn’t really have a local spot,” Fisher said, adding that they consider Derby’s Hog Wild to be part of a chain because the Wichita-based restaurant has so many locations. “We wanted to be almost more of a local spot for a smaller town.”

The Peaceful Pachyderm serves combination plates with meats such as hotlinks, brisket, pulled pork and chicken and sides including coleslaw, potato salad, mashed potatoes, baked beans, sweet potato mash, cornbread and creamy corn. It also serves sandwiches featuring any of its meats.

After the first of the year, Fisher said, The Peaceful Pachyderm will add more meats and appetizers to the menu.

Today — Tuesday, Nov. 28 — the restaurant is serving lunch for the first time. Its hours are now noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The name “The Peaceful Pachyderm,” Fisher admits, is a poke at the name of the barbecue restaurant where Fisher and Shave used to work — The Angry Elephant at 756 N. Tyler, which has since gone out of business.

“It’s just kind of a joke,” Fisher said. “We wanted to use the pun.”

The tiny restaurant has a couple of tables where people can sit and dine if they want, but it’s technically to-go only.

So far, Fisher said, Derby has been welcoming and business has been good.

“We’ve enjoyed Derby a lot,” he said. “I think they’re embracing us, too, even though we don’t have ties there. They understand that we’re a small, locally owned place and are showing a lot of support. We’re definitely grateful to be in Derby.”

The Peaceful Pachyderm menu

The menu for The Peaceful Pachyderm, a new barbecue restaurant at 141 E. Kay St. in Derby Courtesy photo