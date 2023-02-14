Delano man charged in federal drug trafficking investigation pleads guilty

Feb. 13—A Delano man charged in a sprawling federal investigation that led to accusing 23 people with the Nuestra Familia prison gang and its associates of drug trafficking methamphetamine pleaded guilty Monday to drug distribution.

Operation Red Reaper also uncovered firearms offenses and violent crimes throughout Kings and Tulare counties. Federal authorities showed Ernesto Zibray, 34, distributed two pounds of meth to a co-defendant, Delano resident Tiffany Feller, in May 2019. After this transaction, investigators stopped Feller while she was driving and found meth while searching the car, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District.

Zibray — who was on probation for an unrelated offense when he reportedly gave meth to Feller — is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.