Delano man fatally shot Sunday on Pond Road

Oct. 16—A 36-year-old Delano man was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle Sunday night, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

Juan Ruben Cortez was shot at about 8:40 p.m. on Pond Road between Stanley and Garzoli avenues, according to a KCSO news release. Cortez was taken to Adventist Health Delano, where he died from his injuries at 8:57 p.m., the release stated.

A separate news release said a woman suffered gunshot wounds during the same incident and that she survived.

KCSO is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.