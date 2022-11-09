Delano PD investigating suspicious death

Nov. 8—The Delano Police Department is investigating a "suspicious" death after a man was found dead in a roadway Monday.

DPD officers responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. to the intersection of Cecil and Hiett avenues and found a man they identified as Kevin Knight, who was lying in the roadway. Despite medical assistance, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a DPD news release.

"At this time, the cause of death is unknown, and this is a suspicious circumstances investigation," the release noted. "Anyone with information is urged to contact the Delano Police Department Tip Line at, 661-721-3369."