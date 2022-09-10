Delano PD seeks suspect in hate crime at church

Sep. 10—The Delano Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect in a pair of hate crimes that happened at a local church.

DPD officers are seeking a suspect who vandalized the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington St. on July 17 and Aug. 30 by spray-painting derogatory and racial remarks on the church and numerous items on the property.

The suspect, described as a man 25 to 30 years old, between 5 foot, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, 180 to 215 pounds, with short hair and an average build.

The suspect wore a baseball cap, glasses, backpack, light-colored T-shirt, shorts with a white stripe on the side, black socks and boots. Evidence suggests both incidents involved the same suspect.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Detective Contreras at 661-720-5532 or the Delano Police Department tip line at 661-721-3369.