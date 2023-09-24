Delano police arrest 12-year-old in school shooting threat investigation

Sep. 23—Delano police arrested a 12-year-old Friday on suspicion of making threats on social media to carry out school shootings at Almond Tree Middle School and Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy.

The Delano Police Department issued a news release saying the student — it didn't indicate if it was a boy or girl — was taken in as "the primary and sole suspect."

"Cellphones were seized and digital forensic exams were conducted, which confirmed the criminal threats," it stated, adding, "No guns were found at the home."

The child was booked into the Kern County Probation Department's Youth Detection Center.

Anyone with information about the matter is encouraged to contact Detective Contreras at the agency: 661-720-5532.