Delano Police make arrest in stabbing death

Sep. 7—Delano Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of another man.

Juan Pedro Gonzalez, 31, is accused of stabbing Andre Daniel Traylor, 50, in the 600 block of Fremont Street shortly before midnight Aug. 30, according to a Delano Police Department news release. Traylor died at the scene.

Police said it doesn't appear that the case is gang-related or motivated. Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Contreras at 661-720-5532 or the tip line at 661-721-3369.