Delano Police Chief announces suspect in 2014 rape

Mar. 16—Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis announced Wednesday an arrest warrant was filed in a nearly 8-year-old investigation into the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The warrant filed March 3 by the DPD lists eight felony allegations for Rodrigo Muñoz Perez, 56, in connection with the department's investigation into the incident.

The allegations include three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age, threatening with intent to terrorize and lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

The police chief said the department seized physical evidence that linked Perez to the crime during officers' initial 2014 investigation of the crime scene, which ultimately led to the arrest warrant. He declined to cite specifics regarding the evidence during a news conference Wednesday at the police department in Delano.

The victim was abducted while walking to school at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2014, taking her usual route on 8th Avenue, between High and Main streets in Delano, according to Davis.

The girl was forced into an alley, her hands were bound and her face covered, and then she was sexually assaulted. The suspect fled, and the victim then walked to a home on Kensington Avenue and received a ride to the police station from a woman she did not know, he added.

Perez is currently in Contra Costa County custody for what Davis described as "similar charges" for allegations made against him there, Davis added.

Davis also noted he believed there might be additional victims, which was why the department planned to release his photograph on social media. He was basing that on what he referred to as "open source information" from news reports, as well as his experience as a law enforcement officer, which indicated that suspects who commit such crimes often have multiple allegations.

Reiterating a message he shared at a vigil Tuesday in Delano for victims of unsolved crimes, he encouraged anyone else who might have been victimized to come forward.

Perez does not yet have a court date listed in Kern County Superior Court records available online and the Kern County District Attorney's Office was not immediately Wednesday to discuss the filing of charges. He's expected to answer to charges in Contra Costa County before facing charges locally, according to Davis.

A crime can be reported to the DPD by calling the department at 661-721-3377 or the Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.