Delano police: Man arrested who stole 13K from store clerk at gunpoint

Dec. 16—A suspect who robbed $13,000 from a store clerk at gunpoint in a Delano store was arrested by the Delano Police Department, the agency said Friday.

Police officers went to La Favorita Market, 926 Cecil Ave., on Dec. 6 after getting reports of a robbery. Deven William Jones, 21, was arrested in connection to the robbery and weapons charges.

Jones was arrested in Visalia and police seized several guns while executing a search warrant, according to the Delano Police Department.