Delavan-Darien High School grad and U.S. Navy sailor accused of selling military secrets to China

One of two U.S. Navy sailors who have been charged with providing sensitive military information to China in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars has a Wisconsin connection.

Jinchao Wei, a 22-year-old sailor assigned to the San Diego-based USS Essex, was arrested last week while boarding the ship. Wei is a 2019 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School, according to an online version of the school's yearbook. Delavan is less than an hour drive southwest of Milwaukee in Walworth County.

Wei, who also was known as Patrick, is accused of providing as many as 50 manuals containing technical and mechanical data about Navy ships to a Chinese intelligence officer. He also provided photographs and videos of Navy ships, a federal indictment states.

Wei, who was born in China, met the intelligence officer in February 2022 while he was applying to become a naturalized U.S. citizen, prosecutors said. Wei admitted to the officer that he knew the arrangement could affect his application.

Over the course of a year, Wei continued to send sensitive information to the officer, according to prosecutors.

The Justice Department charged Wei under a rarely used Espionage Act statute that makes it a crime to gather or deliver information to aid a foreign government. Wei entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday. An email to Wei's listed attorney was not immediately answered.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Alysa Sanchez, from Las Cruces, signals to an AV-8B Harrier attached to Marine Attack Squadron 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), as it takes off of the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 4, 2022.

Prosecutors said Wei made between $10,000 and $15,000 in the past year from the arrangement.

The Justice Department also charged sailor Wenheng Zhao, 26, with conspiring to collect nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer. Zhao was based at Naval Base Ventura County, north of Los Angeles.

U.S. officials declined to specify whether the two men were courted by the same intelligence officer. Zhao is accused of exchanging information, photos and videos of Navy exercises, operations and facilities. He was arrested on Wednesday and plead not guilty Thursday in a court room in downtown Los Angeles.

Both men are currently in custody and each have a detention hearing on Tuesday.

If convicted, Wei could face up to life in federal prison while Zhao could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Contributing: The Associated Press

