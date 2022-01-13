Delavan man accused of sex assault, kidnapping

Jan. 12—MANKATO — A Delavan man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while he would not let her out of his vehicle.

Jesse Lee Truebenbach, 33, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony criminal sexual conduct, felony kidnapping, gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call and misdemeanor assault.

A woman reported she was in Truebenbach's vehicle the early morning of Dec. 24 when he drove into a rural Mankato area and ordered her to take off her clothes, according to a court complaint.

When she refused, Truebenbach allegedly choked her and slammed her head against the window and the center console.

She reportedly removed her clothes after he threatened to kill her and then allegedly sexually assaulted her. When she resisted, Truebenbach allegedly stopped the vehicle, again assaulted her, took her phone and prevented her from getting out of the vehicle.