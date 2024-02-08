What the Delaware Bar Association doesn’t want you to know about the TransPerfect case

Regarding "This is what Delawareans need to know about the TransPerfect case," DelawareOnline, Jan. 26:

Delaware’s Chancery Court is without a doubt the most influential judiciary that most Americans have never heard of. But while many elite legal insiders defend this archaic institution, behind the Chancery’s anonymity lurks a long, sordid history rife with conflicts of interest, and blatant self-dealing.

To that end, it’s no surprise The Delaware Bar Association would take the unprecedented step of publishing an Opinion piece in the News Journal defending the Chancery Court titled "This is what Delawareans need to know about the TransPerfect case." But readers should be warned that the fiction presented in the piece surrounding the TransPerfect matter is almost entirely untethered from reality.

A new group seeks greater accountability in Delaware.

Here’s the plain truth: seven years ago, TransPerfect’s employees fell victim to the mass panic that the Chancery Court sowed when it baselessly granted one of our client’s, Phil Shawe, partners an exit strategy by publicauction. It was the first time ever in U.S. history a court forced the sale of a profitable company against the wishes of the business’ founding owner — a gratuitous slap in the face of America’s cherished free enterprise system.

Ultimately, Shawe was able to re-acquire the business he founded by winning the auction and putting the ownership dispute to rest in 2018. But the cost was enormous, and not just because of the over $250 million in fees the case generated for Delaware law firms — a human toll was racked up as well, as TransPerfect employees’ lives were traumatized and upended for years with uncertain futures. Adding insult to injury, Shawe had to pay a commission fee to buy his own shares back from Credit Suisse, a financial institution working as an arm of the court.

This egregious assault stemmed from the Chancery Court’s fundamental failure to judge cases on the merits over personal relationships with lawyers among Delaware’s white shoe elite. Even the current Chief Chancellor, Kathleen McCormick has stated that the members of the Delaware Bar have “always had each other’s backs, we’ve always gone out for drinks after arguments.” This begs the question, in a court where judges are routinely chosen from the same small pool of law firms that are arguing the cases, where millions of dollars in exorbitant and excessive legal fees are there for the taking —how can any level of true impartiality be accomplished?

It can’t. The stakes are too grand and the take is too tantalizing for the local legal establishment to resist, and the recent Opinion piece by members of the Delaware Bar Association makes that painfully clear.

In a system where hometown relationships are everything, the Chancery Court is a shining example of revolving door machinery at work. Chancellors are picked by the governor in a secret process based on recommendations from the Bar Association.

Unlike every other major court in the nation, case assignments are chosen simply by a fiat from the chief chancellor, not randomly assigned by wheelspin — as all federal case assignments are to eliminate any favoritism or appearance of impropriety. Compounding the issue, because the chief chancellor and vice chancellors each rule differently yet consistently among themselves, but consistently as a group, the chief can effectively determine the winner of a case before oral arguments even begin.

Opinion: This is how chancery court corruption threatens Delaware’s economic future

In a state where 80% of Delaware voters agree that judges should have to recuse themselves on cases involving former clients — and should be barred from retiring to work at companies for whom they ruled favorably — it’s long past time for reforms to be made.

The Federal courts have accepted wheel spin as the best practice for ensuring that assignments aren’t rigged. Lastly, Chancery Court has resisted common sense calls for cameras or even audio recording equipment in the courts. The fact is they would rather make up rehashed nonsense about TransPerfect than address any of the reforms that would ensure the court moved into the 21st century.

The Delaware Bar made a great show of attempting to spin the truth around the TransPerfect case, but the facts of this case are far from precedent. In fact, District Court Judge Greg William, who has actual and impartial expertise in this case, once noted that “Delaware courts have historically disfavored judicial intervention in a solvent but ‘deadlocked’ corporation.” The TransPerfect case being a lone and notable case decided without precedent or merit.

Until the Delaware Bar Association embraces commonsense judicial reforms that the vast majority know will serve justice and fairness, people should rightly take a jaundiced view of their claims. Their editorial choice to prop up a broken status quo that only enriches its members tells you everything you need to know about where their interests truly lie. It’s time for change to come to the Chancery Court and if they don’t make some of these changes themselves, they will be imposed on them by frustrated elected officials representing frustrated voters. A change is coming.

Chris Coffey is campaign manager for Citizens for Judicial Fairness, formerly known as Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. Keandra McDole is a Wilmington activist.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What the Delaware Bar Association doesn’t want you to know about the TransPerfect case