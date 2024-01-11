Delaware bracing for another round of rain, gale-force winds. Here's the latest forecast

Ready for Round 2?

After a calm Thursday, Delaware is going to get hit with gale-force winds and more rain Friday. While the storm won't have the same impact as Tuesday's cold front, it still could lead to more flooding and dangerous marine conditions.

What's the forecast for Delaware on Friday?

Weekend forecast

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for 0.25-1 inch of precipitation in Delaware as rain starts Friday and lasts through Saturday. Kent and New Castle counties will have rain totals closer to an inch. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible on Friday.

The storm will have gale-force winds with maximum gusts between 40 and 50 mph. The winds will cause dangerous seas to build up to 8 to 12 feet. Those numbers will be lower in the Delaware Bay.

When will the rain start in Delaware?

According to AccuWeather.com, the rains should start around 5 p.m., making commutes home a little more difficult. Rain will continue off and on until about 3 a.m. Saturday. Delaware will be under a flood watch from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday; a coastal flood advisory from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 p.m. Saturday and a wind advisory from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

A blast of cooler air will enter the region Sunday and drop temperatures early next week. The cooler temperatures will set the stage for Delaware's first major snowfall since 2022.

AccuWeather.com is forecasting a wintry mix for Monday. Tuesday will start with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning before sunshine in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, AccuWeather is predicting 3.4 inches of snow.

How long has Delaware been without snow?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's daily summaries, Wilmington Airport's last storm with more than an inch of snow was March 12, 2022, when it snowed 1.4 inches. That's a drought of 670 days.

