Delaware’s new clean car standards protect public health, the environment

These days, reading the headlines can be despair-inducing. But, as we reach the end of the year, it is important to celebrate moments that give us hope for future generations of Delawareans.

I feel tremendously hopeful that this year Delaware has made rapid progress on advancing cleaner vehicle policies that will clean up our air and address the climate crisis. At the end of November, Delaware finalized plans to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II — or ACCII — standard, which requires an increasing number of new cars delivered to Delaware to be zero-emission. With the adoption of these pollution standards, Delaware drivers will have more battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to choose from. In 2032, 82% of light vehicles delivered to Delaware will be zero-emission.

This is great news for our state’s efforts to combat the climate crisis. Delaware has legislatively committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2050. To reach those goals, we need to address the root of the problem. Transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware, and passenger vehicles are responsible for the majority of those emissions.

An electric car charges at a mall parking lot on June 27, 2022, in Corte Madera, Calif.

Car exhaust isn’t just bad for our environment —it’s bad for our health too. Combustion engines spew huge amounts of toxic air pollutants that exacerbate asthma, lung disease, and cancer. 75% of Delaware’s smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions come from the transportation sector — compared to just 13% and 5% from the “usual suspects” of heavy industry and energy, respectively. Exposure to nitrogen oxides (just one of the many types of air pollution caused by cars) has been linked to reproductive dysfunction, developmental delays in children, heart attacks and strokes, and countless other debilitating health effects. The science is clear — we simply can’t afford to keep breathing this stuff. According to the American Lung Association, between 2020 and 2050, the transition to clean transportation and energy generation will save Delawareans $5.2 billion in avoided healthcare costs, preventing 462 premature deaths and 11,200 asthma attacks.

Fortunately, our legislators have been proactive about passing bills that lay the groundwork for the ACCII program to be successful. This year saw the Delaware legislature enact laws to promote electric school buses, require EV charging infrastructure for new residential buildings, and provide point-of-sale rebates for EVs. These rebates are available for both new and used EVs — even though ACCII doesn’t impose requirements on the secondary market, used car buyers will still be able to save money while shopping for cleaner, more fuel-efficient options.

More: Delaware implements electric vehicle mandate, phasing out the sale of gas-powered cars

Enacting the ACCII program puts Delaware in good company. Most of our closest neighbors on the East Coast — including Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts and Vermont — have already adopted this program. Rhode Island and Maine are likely to follow suit by the end of the year.

There are lots of good reasons to be excited about Delaware’s clean vehicle future. Unfortunately, a handful of large and powerful corporations profit from polluting our air — and they’re not looking to change their business model any time soon. We’ll need all the help we can get to prevent them from rolling back these life-saving standards. After a year filled with disasters and human tragedies, the little pieces of good news are what keeps our spirits up — but if we want to keep reading them, then Delawareans will need to keep fighting for them.

John Irwin chairs the climate and energy committee of Sierra Club’s Delaware Chapter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Delaware clean car standards protect public health, environment