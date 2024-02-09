Delaware is in for a cloudy weekend filled with possible flooding and rain. What to know

Aside from the possibility of minor flooding on Friday, Delaware is in for a relatively mild and cloudy weekend.

Here’s what to expect.

What is the weather like in Delaware today?

East Seventh Street on a cloudy day. Built in the early 19th century, each building on seventh street has truly stood the test of time and as you look out towards these buildings you will see the uniqueness and quality that each homeowner has added to it. (New Castle, June 20th, 2023)

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook on Friday morning for various portions of Delaware. In New Castle County, Kent County and inland and Atlantic coastal portions of Sussex County, minor coastal flooding is possible through Sunday.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Kent County, inland Sussex County and the Delaware beaches until 1 p.m. on Friday. Up to a half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shoreline and tidal waterways is possible in Sussex County and around the beaches.

A view of the field and trees at Brandywine Creek State Park is featured on a rainy and cloudy day, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

For the affected areas, flooding begins in the most vulnerable communities and along inland tidal waterways. Areas of concern include the shores of Rehoboth Bay, Indian River, Inlet Bay and Little Assawoman Bay. Minor coastal flooding may linger with the high tides into the weekend.

The weather service reminds drivers that partial or full road closures are possible, so if you need to travel, allow extra time for possible delays and do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. It is also wise to protect your property if it is flood prone.

Delaware weekend weather forecast

Friday will be cloudy through mid-morning before gradually clearing up. The high will be near 56 degrees with winds around 5 mph. In the evening, the low will be 39 degrees with 5 mph winds.

Saturday will see a high near 58 degrees, with cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. Winds between 5 mph and 10 mph will be present. By nightfall, skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees and 5 mph to 10 mph winds.

Cars cross flooded streets along Brandywine Creek Road from Ramsey Road to Beaver Dam Road in New Castle, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The floods resulted from an overnight storms of strong winds and rain.

Sunday continues the cloudy streak with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 5 mph. In the evening, the low will be around 37 degrees.

The work week begins on Monday with cloudy skies, a high near 48 degrees and a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. By nightfall, a 70% chance of rain lingers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

