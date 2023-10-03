Delaware County 4-H to host enrollment kick-off event

Oct. 3—Delaware County 4-H will present an enrollment kick-off extravaganza event Monday, Oct. 9.

"We want to celebrate the start of a new 4-H year, and raise awareness of 4-H in the community," Delaware County 4-H Administrative Assistant Justine Bishop said.

Children from the age of 5 to 18 may visit 4-H Camp Shankitunk on Arbor Hill Road in Delhi from noon until 4 p.m. to learn what 4-H has to offer. Children may tour the camp, try out some activities, complete a craft project, enter a baking contest, or decorate a pumpkin, a media release noted.

Children interested in entering the baking contest may bring a homemade dish and copy of the recipe, Bishop said. There are four age categories: Cloverbud (5 to 7), Junior Youth (8 to 12), Senior Youth (13 to 18), and Adult (19+).

"The event is primarily run by 4-H staff," Bishop said. "Clubs have the option to lead an activity like a scavenger hunt. The focus is on experiencing 4-H. By trying out their hand in archery, making a craft, hanging out with friends, entering the baking contest, etc., youths can get a feel for all the different things 4-H has to offer."

There are 30 4-H clubs in Delaware County. Children may also sign up to be an independent member.

This is the second year for the kick-off event, she said. Last year 131 people turned out and more than 60 youths enrolled in 4-H that day.

The event will be held two days after National 4-H Week ends, but at the beginning of Delaware County's 4-H enrollment period, which began Oct. 1, and will end Jan. 1. Children are eligible to join 4-H if they are 5 by Jan. 1, 2024 and not 19 before Jan. 1, 2024.

"We wanted to offer a family program that is close to the beginning of enrollment," she said. "On Columbus Day, kids are not in school and many working adults have the day off. We thought most families would be available, and might be looking for something to do."

Preregistration is encouraged, though not required. It is available at bit.ly/4-HExtravaganza.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.