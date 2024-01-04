Delaware County Clerk preps for 2024 election, anticipating intense contests at polls

MUNCIE, Ind. — The 2024 election machinery in Delaware County is about to slide into gear.

On Jan. 10, candidates running for office in the May 7 primary election may begin filing at the Delaware County Clerk's Election Room in the county building downtown, said Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler. The filing deadline is noon on Feb. 9.

He said all the election activities will be handled at the Election Room this year and not at the Delaware County Justice Center on the south side of the city.

election night counting.jpg Poll workers rush the machinery with vote counts from polling places to the first floor of the Delaware County Building where results were for the 2023 municipal election.

Still needing to be filed from the 2023 election cycle are financial reports for committees covering active election organization during 2023, including ones that functioned during the municipal election, as well as for campaigns that collected money for future races. Spangler said financial reports are due to his office on Jan. 17.

"This will be a big election," Spangler said, likely to draw heavy interest.

He also said it would be his last presidential election as clerk. Spangler's second and final term ends in 2026.

It is a presidential year, which usually creates a large turnout of voters. Polling at this point shows a likelihood of a rematch between President Joe Biden for the Democrats and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans, but both men have challenges within their parties. The contest between the two in 2020 resulted in a huge national turnout.

Indiana will choose a governor and a U.S. Senator.

In Delaware County, contests are expected for 5th District U.S. Congress, Indiana State House Districts 33, 34 and 35, Delaware Circuit Courts 2 and 3, Delaware County Commissioners District 1 and 2 and the three at-large Delaware County Council seats.

David Penticuff is a reporter for The Star Press. He can be contacted at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 2024 Election filings due at the county building before Feb. 9