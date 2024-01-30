Delaware County daycare operator charged with abusing 10-month-old girl

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The operator of an in-home daycare in Delaware County is facing accusations she abused a 10-month-old girl.

Rhonda Kay Coomes, 52, of Radnor, has been charged with kidnapping, although the county sheriff’s office said that is a “placeholder” charge and that Coomes will likely “be charged with felonies related to her physical abuse of more than a half-dozen different kids.”

According to Delaware County court documents, in September of 2023, Coomes allegedly injured the girl by hitting the girl multiple times in the face with the palm of her hand and six times with a “hard plastic diaper wipe container.” The child had a black eye as a result of the abuse, court records state.

Coomes also allegedly threw the child onto her back into a playpen and then hit her, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office said the abuse was caught on in-home video recordings, and that it is reviewing nearly two months of videos recorded in Coomes’ home.

“Based on the videos reviewed up to this point, the defendant is likely to be charged with felonies related to her physical abuse of more than a half-dozen different kids,” Mark Sleeper, Delaware County assistant prosecutor, wrote in bond recommendation documents.

Coomes, who was arrested on Friday, is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5.

